BOSTON (CBS) — Cornerback J.C. Jackson is staying in New England for 2021.
The 25-year-old signed his tender from the Patriots on Friday. The news was reported by multiple outlets and confirmed by Jackson himself on Instagram.READ MORE: Tom Brady Jokes That His NFL Career Can Now Legally Drink Alcohol
“This [stuff is] a blessing,” Jackson wrote as a caption for the picture of him putting pen to paper.READ MORE: Birthday Messages Pouring In For Bill Belichick's 69th Trip Around The Sun
Jackson is entering his fourth year in the NFL after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s coming off what was by far his best NFL season, during which he played all 16 games and intercepted nine passes, finishing second in the NFL in picks. He was also on the field for 84 percent of the team’s defensive snap, up from 68 percent in 2019 and 38 percent in his rookie season in 2018.MORE NEWS: Tuukka Rask Reaches Rare Air Of 300 Career Wins: 'It's A Great Milestone'
In March, the Patriots placed a second-round tender on Jackson, which will pay him $3.384 million in 2021. As a restricted free agent, other teams could have offered him more, but the Patriots would have had the opportunity to either match that offer to retain him or to let him leave and receive the other team’s second-round pick as compensation. As an undrafted player, Jackson had made just $1.81 million total over the past three seasons.