LOWELL (CBS) — One man is dead and another is facing charges after a fire in Lowell on Thursday. Eugene Newton, 42, is accused of pouring vodka on a fire, causing the flames to “significantly accelerate and to engulf the victim,” Lowell Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint statement.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Pevey Street.
"As the fire raged out of control the defendant made no attempt to seek help or to summon emergency responders," said the statement.
The man was rushed to Lowell General Hospital and a medical rescue helicopter was called, but he died before it arrived. His name hasn't been released.
Newton was arraigned Friday on one charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for April 23.