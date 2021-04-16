Tom Brady Jokes That His NFL Career Can Now Legally Drink AlcoholTom Brady has been around for a while. Long enough that if his football career were a real live person, they could now enjoy a beer together.

J.C. Jackson Signs Tender To Stay With PatriotsCornerback J.C. Jackson is staying in New England for 2021.

Birthday Messages Pouring In For Bill Belichick's 69th Trip Around The SunApril 16 is a rather significant day in Patriots history.

Tuukka Rask Reaches Rare Air Of 300 Career Wins: 'It's A Great Milestone'Tuukka Rask earned the 299th win of his career on Feb. 28. A month and a half later, he finally has No. 300.

Match Preview: Revolution Kick Off 2021 Season Against Fire In ChicagoThe New England Revolution return to the pitch Saturday evening, bringing some championship aspirations with them into their season-opener against the Fire FC in Chicago.