WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, More Than 6 Inches Of Snow Possible In Parts Of Mass.
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Eugene Newton, Fatal Fire, Lowell News

LOWELL (CBS) — One man is dead and another is facing charges after a fire in Lowell on Thursday. Eugene Newton, 42, is accused of pouring vodka on a fire, causing the flames to “significantly accelerate and to engulf the victim,” Lowell Police and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a joint statement.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Pevey Street.

READ MORE: Snow Totals For April 16, 2021

“As the fire raged out of control the defendant made no attempt to seek help or to summon emergency responders,” said the statement.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Wants To Ban Robinhood Trading App

When first responders got to the scene, they found the victim and rushed him to Lowell General Hospital. They called for a med-flight, but the victim passed away from his injuries before it arrived.

Newton will be arraigned Friday on one charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

MORE NEWS: New Hampshire Ending Face Mask Mandate: 4 Things To Know

The victim has not been identified at this time.

CBSBoston.com Staff