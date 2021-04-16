BOSTON (CBS) — More people passed through TSA checkpoints at New England’s six major airports on Thursday than on any other day this year. There were more than 50,000 flyers, according to the TSA.

As the snow came down on Friday, families at Logan Aiport were thrilled to be heading toward warmer weather. Ahead of April school vacation week in Massachusetts, many told WBZ-TV they were headed for Disney World or Fort Lauderdale.

Steve Bergamesca and his wife decided to take their kids to Florida. It’s their first time getting on a plane in about two years.

“Just wearing our masks. My wife and I got vaccinated so we’re pretty confident in our safety and we’re just going to follow the protocols,” said Bergamesca.

They weren’t the only ones ready for a vacation.

“We’re going to Orlando. I’ve had two vaccines so I kind of feel comfortable,” another traveler said.

Nationwide, 1.5 million people were screened at TSA checkpoints on Thursday. On the same day in 2019, there were 2.6 million flyers.

“The people that are going to a warm area with less COVID than Massachusetts, who are going to be spending time outside in that wonderful weather, I think are actually quite safe,” said Tufts Medical Center Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron. “Airports get pretty tricky, you want to really take care of yourself there.”

But school officials are concerned about students returning to the classroom after a trip.

Extra COVID-19 testing will be done in Medfield.

“We’re going to test right when students come back on that Monday, but look at doing an additional test on Thursday to see if we find it,’ said Superintendent Jeffrey Marsden.

In Sudbury, there will be an extra COVID testing day during the school break.