CHICOPEE (CBS) — The body found in the Connecticut River by a police dive team on Wednesday has been identified as missing Chicopee boy Aiden Blanchard, Hamden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Friday. The 12-year-old had been missing since February.
Police made the discovery in the water by the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge while searching the Chicopee and Connecticut rivers.
The investigation into Aiden’s death by state and local police is ongoing.
Aiden was last seen on Feb. 5 walking toward the Medina Street boat ramp. Authorities have said previously that all evidence suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing, and foul play is not suspected at this time.