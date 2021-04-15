BOSTON (CBS) – The number of communities in Massachusetts considered high risk for coronavirus infections has decreased since last week. As of Thursday, the number of cities and towns in the high-risk red category is 59, down from 77 last week.
CHECK: Town By Town Coronavirus Data
State health officials categorize cities and towns as red, green, yellow or grey based on the daily rate of COVID-19 cases.READ MORE: Canvassers Go Door-To-Door In Brockton Sharing COVID Vaccine Information
As of Thursday, the following communities are considered high risk:
Adams, Avon, Ayer, Barnstable, Brewster, Brockton, Chelmsford, Chicopee, Dennis, Dighton, Dracut, Edgartown, Fall River, Freetown, Hamilton, Hanson, Harwich, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lee, Littleton, Lowell, Ludlow, Lynn, Mashpee, Methuen, Middleboro, Milford, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, Oak Bluffs, Orange, Paxton, Plainville, Plymouth, Rehoboth, Revere, Saugus, Seekonk, Somerset, Southwick, Springfield, Sterling, Sutton, Swansea, Taunton, Templeton, Tisbury, Tyngsboro, Wareham, West Boylston, West Bridgewater, West Springfield, Westport, Whitman, Williamstown, Yarmouth.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,884 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Thursday.