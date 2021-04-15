Red Sox' Winning Streak Ends At 9 As Twins Walk Off With 4-3 WinMax Kepler's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory Thursday over Boston — stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox.

Bill Belichick On Patriots' Approach To Draft, This Year's 'Interesting' Group Of QuarterbacksBill Belichick covered a number of topics during his pre-draft video conference on Thursday.

Bill Belichick Says Julian Edelman's Toughness, Competitiveness A Big Part Of Patriots BackboneBill Belichick expanded on his praise of Julian Edelman during his pre-draft video conference on Thursday.

Matt Turner Believes Revolution Are Poised To Lift A Trophy In 2021Throughout the oddities that were the 2020 season -- and just the year of 2020 for that matter -- Matt Turner still turned in his best professional season. The Revolution goalkeeper is looking to be even better in 2021.

Tuukka Rask Returning To Net For Bruins Thursday Night Vs. IslandersIt's Tuukka Time once again for the Bruins.