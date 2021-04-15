BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA wants to hear from riders Thursday about proposed changes to their fare evasion fines.
Fare evasion has cost the agency millions of dollars in lost revenue. They're working on ways to make it easier to pay while making service faster and more reliable.
It’s part of the T’s fare transformation project, moving to a cashless fare system to let you tap and board at any door with a fare card, smartphone or contactless credit card.
The MBTA is also proposing lowering fines for anyone caught evading fares.
Current fines are $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second and $600 for each offense after that.
The T is proposing $50 for a first, second or third offense and $100 for any after that.
Thursday’s virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. You can register for the meeting on the MBTA’s website.