BOSTON (CBS) — Throughout the oddities that were the 2020 season — and just the year of 2020 for that matter — Matt Turner still turned in his best professional season. The Revolution goalkeeper is looking to be even better in 2021.

Turner was phenomenal in net for the Revs last season, his third with the franchise. He went 8-7-7 with the club, turning in a career-best six clean sheets. He dropped his goals against despite playing in two more games than in 2019.

“Experience is everything,” Turner recently told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche. “We talk about goalkeepers maturing and hitting their peak in their 30s, and that’s just because of experience. We always say experience is great, but if you don’t learn from it, that’s a problem.”

As all the greats to set up shop in net, Turner said he has the memory of a goldfish.

“You have to. The only way to move is forward. You have to learn from mistakes, but not let mistakes define you,” he said.

Revolution head coach Bruce Arena is making one thing clear heading into the new season: New England has to get off to a good start and carry that momentum throughout the year. The team has too often started slow and had to fight for a playoff spot in the latter part of the schedule. It’s not a good recipe for success in any league, even if the Revolution went on a strong run late last year to reach the Conference Finals.

The confidence among Revs players is high, with the team returning all of its starters from last year while adding some important depth pieces. There will be no playing catch up this time around, and after a strong training camp and preseason, the sky is the limit.

“Our team is poised to lift the trophy this year. Whether that be the MLS Cup, US Open Cup or even the Supporter’s Shield (given to the team with the best regular season record). I think we’re deeper than in years past, with competition for spots on the field stronger than it has been in years past,” he said. “Going into this season we have a very good idea of what our team is going to look like in terms of attacking style and defensive style. We’re rooted with veterans like Teal Bunbury, Andrew Farrell and Scotty Caldwell, and then we have electric playmakers like Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil and Adam Buska.”

That familiarity with each other and in Arena’s system should lead to a lot more success for the New England soccer club. And they are heading into 2021 with the right mindset.

“The biggest thing is that we can’t do it as individuals. We need to do it together,” said Turner. “We brought back a really good core group of guys, a group of guys that is hungry to get further and understands what it takes.”

It all starts Saturday, April 17, when the Revs visit the Chicago Fire. You can catch that season opening match on WBZ-TV.