BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,884 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 626,550. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,087.READ MORE: Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans To Be Laid To Rest In Adams, Massachusetts
There were 101,521 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Canvassers Go Door-To-Door In Brockton Sharing COVID Vaccine Information
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.30%.
There are 710 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 162 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Baby Taken To Hospital After Being Found With Dead Woman In Boston YMCA Facility
There are an estimated 35,478 active cases in Massachusetts.