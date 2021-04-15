REVERE (CBS) – There will be no metered parking for residents along Revere Beach. After two I-Team investigations into the lack of outreach and the impact to the community, the state pulled back its plans.

“Getting rid of meters along the left hand side,” said Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Having additional resident-only parking.”

Arrigo tells the I-Team the residential part of the beach and all of Ocean Ave will remain free parking for residents only.

“There will be no meters from Revere Street up north to the Point of Pines,” Arrigo said. “We also made sure and really fought for resident parking on Ocean Ave.”

The Department of Conservation and Recreation held virtual meetings on the proposal for metered parking in the middle of the pandemic. Residents told us this week they knew nothing about the program and had no input.

Mayor Brian Arrigo did know – and supported it. The I-Team asked why he would support state metered parking in his own city. “It’s not a bad policy,” he said. “Ultimately any policy has to take into account residents and the initial plan from DCR did not do that and mitigate any of the challenges they may have.”

The I-Team also questioned DCR about using dumpsters instead of trash pails at the beach. After our story aired, DCR agreed to remove them.

The mayor’s wife posted our tweet on Facebook with a thank you. “Having the pressure put on the state by residents really helped,” Mayor Arrigo said.

Residents with cars registers in Revere will be able to get free parking permits. DCR will still have meters on the beach for nonresidents.