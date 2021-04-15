PLYMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) — Dr. Deborah Birx, once the face of the country’s COVID task force, will be this year’s commencement speaker at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire. The former White House coronavirus response coordinator will deliver the keynote address.
Birx has a connection to the school – her brother is its president.
“As someone who was at the forefront of the nation’s response to the pandemic, who provided sage advice to me throughout, and who encouraged our students to keep up their efforts to remain safe and healthy, Dr. Birx is a fitting speaker to help us mark this special milestone,” Plymouth State President Donald Birx said.
The outdoor commencement ceremony is set for May 8.
In a January interview with Face The Nation, Birx, who is now retired, said she “always” considered quitting her post with the Trump White House. The former president and his team faced heavy criticism for their response to the virus.
“I had to ask myself every morning, is there something that I think I can do that would be helpful in responding to this pandemic?” Birx said.
