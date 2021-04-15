BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Jessica writes, “I am beside myself as my husband and I received the J&J vaccine one week ago today. We are both 43-years-old and were feeling so much relief. Now I am more anxious than I was about catching COVID. Any insight into the likelihood of developing a clotting disorder further down the road?

Please celebrate the fact that you and your husband are now vaccinated! It’s a truly wonderful thing. The risk of developing one of these rare blood clots is exceptionally low and so far, there have been no reports of blood clots more than two weeks after receiving the vaccine, so once you’re a month past your vaccination, don’t give it another thought. Enjoy your new protection against COVID. And of course, if you develop a severe headache, leg pain/swelling, severe belly pain, or chest pain, get medical attention.

Sheila asks on Facebook, “I was wondering if when you show up for your vaccine and they have one that you don’t want, can you refuse it and get your vaccine somewhere else?”

Yes, you can always refuse to get a vaccine. No one is going to force you. Now that the J&J vaccine is on pause, the only COVID-19 vaccines available to you right now are the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Kristin writes, “I had my first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday and on Friday I developed the worst headache of my life. I cried a lot because the pain was so severe. Would it be a good idea to have a second dose because of the worry that the second dose is going to hit me harder?”

If you ever develop the “worst headache of your life” you should always get immediate medical attention. And the COVID vaccines should not cause such a bad headache that it brings you to tears. That’s unusual. But even if you had a pretty bad headache after getting your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you should still get your second dose. Talk to your doctor about your concerns, but the Pfizer vaccine is most effective after two doses, not just one.

Rome asks, “Is it safe to kiss if both people are vaccinated?”

Assuming you’re both fully vaccinated and are symptom-free, it should be fine to kiss.