Bill Belichick Says Julian Edelman's Toughness, Competitiveness A Big Part Of Patriots BackboneBill Belichick expanded on his praise of Julian Edelman during his pre-draft video conference on Thursday.

Matt Turner Believes Revolution Are Poised To Lift A Trophy In 2021Throughout the oddities that were the 2020 season -- and just the year of 2020 for that matter -- Matt Turner still turned in his best professional season. The Revolution goalkeeper is looking to be even better in 2021.

Tuukka Rask Returning To Net For Bruins Thursday Night Vs. IslandersIt's Tuukka Time once again for the Bruins.

Danny Ainge Isn't Giving Kendrick Perkins All The Credit For Jayson Tatum's TurnaroundJayson Tatum has been on an absolute tear for the Boston Celtics recently, dropping tons of points and leading the team to wins.

Alex Verdugo Had Himself A Day As Red Sox Sweep Doubleheader Vs. TwinsIf anyone on the Red Sox is built to play a pair of 7-inning games, it's Alex Verdugo.