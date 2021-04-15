BOSTON (CBS) – Starting next month, the Boston Children’s Museum will be back open to the public.
The museum voluntarily closed in December after a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.
The museum voluntarily closed in December after a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.
WE'RE REOPENING! We are thrilled to have you back starting May 1st for the #SummerOfPlay, a summer-long celebration featuring fun, hands-on, safe & social activities, access to ALL exhibits (and the brand-new Fantastic Forts!), and a tent for outdoor fun! https://t.co/nNGmWm6h52 pic.twitter.com/3jGaIzRNCp
— Boston Children's Museum (@BosChildMuseum) April 15, 2021
The two time slots available to go to the museum will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. Starting on April 16, tickets will be available online at https://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/reopening. Admission will only be available by advance registration and ticketing.
Every guest over the age of two will be required to wear masks.
The museum says it is launching a "Summer of Play celebration" for families that includes "access to all Museum exhibits including the New Balance Foundation Climb, outdoor programs under the tent, the new Fantastic Forts exhibit, PlaySpace, the new Turtle Tank, and everyday hands-on activities involving science, art, music, and more."
The Boston Children’s Museum has also created a new camp called “Explore It Summer Camp”, that will provide week-long, in-person experiences for young kids this summer.