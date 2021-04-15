BOSTON (CBS) – The acts of kindness committed on One Boston Day are a tribute to the lives lost and the strength of the marathon bombing survivors.
Adrienne Haslet is focused on the future. "When I look back again on this date, I'll always have my vaccine," Haslet said.
She walked to Boston Medical Center, saw her hero surgeon, and got her first dose of the COVID vaccine.
“To get that shot from the hands of people who saved my life that day, holy emotion. It’s a lot,” Haslet said. “It just makes me feel so grateful for them for keeping so many of us in Boston alive.”
So instead of this anniversary being only about what was lost, for Adrianne, there's new hope for what will be gained. Hugs with humans. Running the Boston Marathon and making up for much lost time.
“I recently found my birth family and I’m excited to go hug them,” Haslet said. “I’m just so happy and hopeful about the future. It just feels good.”