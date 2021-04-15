Hall Scores, Rask Returns In Bruins 4-1 Win Over IslandersTaylor Hall scored his first goal for Boston, Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots and the Bruins dominated the New York Islanders 4-1.

Red Sox' Winning Streak Ends At 9 As Twins Walk Off With 4-3 WinMax Kepler's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory Thursday over Boston — stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox.

Bill Belichick On Patriots' Approach To Draft, This Year's 'Interesting' Group Of QuarterbacksBill Belichick covered a number of topics during his pre-draft video conference on Thursday.

Bill Belichick Says Julian Edelman's Toughness, Competitiveness A Big Part Of Patriots BackboneBill Belichick expanded on his praise of Julian Edelman during his pre-draft video conference on Thursday.

Matt Turner Believes Revolution Are Poised To Lift A Trophy In 2021Throughout the oddities that were the 2020 season -- and just the year of 2020 for that matter -- Matt Turner still turned in his best professional season. The Revolution goalkeeper is looking to be even better in 2021.