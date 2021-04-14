(MARE) – Bacari is a healthy and happy teenager of African American descent. He is active and energetic and enjoys walking, playing basketball, and participating in other outdoor activities. Bacari warms up to people as he gets to know them and enjoys socializing with others. He enjoys art and crafts and expressing himself through narrative writing. Bacari also enjoys discussing space and meteorites. People who know him say that he has a great sense of humor.

Bacari does well in school, and although he is currently unsure of the type of career he would like to pursue, he enjoys animation and creating cartoons and comics.

Legally freed for adoption, Bacari is looking for a forever family that he hopes will be loving, structured, but not too strict. All family constellations will be considered, including those with older or younger children in the home. Bacari does have biological connections that an adoptive family would need to help him maintain. He would prefer to stay in the Worcester area, as he feels connected to the community.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.