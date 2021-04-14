BOSTON (CBS) — UMass won’t increase tuition for Massachusetts students in the 2021-2022 academic year. The university’s board of trustees approved a plan to freeze tuition and fees for in-state students at UMass Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell.
The freeze does not apply to out-of-state students at UMass Amherst.
UMass President Marty Meehan made the request, saying it would help families struggling during the pandemic. It’s the second consecutive year there’s been a tuition freeze.
"We recognize the very real challenges that our students and their families continue to face due to the pandemic and we are committed to doing everything within our control to lessen the burden while also preserving the quality of a UMass education," he said in a statement. "That is also why we have prioritized setting our tuition rates earlier this year, so that we can provide some predictability to our students and families during an otherwise unpredictable year."
UMass tuition ranges from $13,833 a year for in-state students at Dartmouth to $15,791 for in-state students at Amherst.