BOSTON (CBS) — First impressions are important, but in the world of sports, you can’t judge a player off just one game. Especially not their first game with a new team.

But from what we saw from the trio of new Bruins — Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly — on Tuesday night, they should fit into the Boston’s system just fine.

“Three guys that helped us win a hockey game,” Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the B’s notched a shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres. “That’s their job and we’ll build them in as they go, see how they best fit. But first impressions were good.”

The three debuted after being acquired by Boston ahead of the NHL’s Monday trade deadline. It was an interesting debut for Hall and Lazar, who made the long drive from Buffalo to Boston in order to suit up for Tuesday night’s tilt. To make things even more interesting, they were skating against their former team in the Sabres.

Here’s a quick look at how the trio fared in their first game in a Bruins sweater.

Taylor Hall

All eyes were on Hall, who along with Lazar came from Buffalo in a package for Anders Bjork, a first-round pick and a second-round pick. The winger logged 16:43 of ice time during his first game with the Bruins, and appeared to have an assist on Craig Smith’s go-ahead goal early in the second period. The goal was ultimately ruled unassisted, but Hall helped make it happen.

The 29-year-old also flirted with a game-winner in overtime, but he was denied his first goal as a Bruin by Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski.

Curtis Lazar

Lazar, playing in his first game in two weeks, brought some instant energy to Boston’s fourth line. He played 19 shifts and totaled 12:58 of ice time, and along with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner, the bottom line generated eight scoring chances when on the ice together.

The line didn’t put up any points, but Lazar provided a much-needed boost to a unit that has struggled to generate energy this season.

Mike Reilly

Reilly had the best night of all the three, logging 22:17 of ice time. The defenseman may not have had any points, but he had five shots on goal and generated numerous other scoring chances with his passing. He fits that “puck moving defenseman” role perfectly.

Reilly and Lazar were both on the ice for Buffalo’s second goal, but that one fell on Kuraly for not being able to clear the puck.

Again, it would be irresponsible to judge whether or not the three will be hits or misses based on just one game. But they each played a role in Tuesday night’s shootout win, and at this point in the season, collecting points in the standings is what matters most to the Bruins.

Based on what we saw after their first game, the trio should be able to increase their impact as they get more comfortable with life as a Boston Bruin.