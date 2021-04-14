BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox’ winning streak has reached eight games.

The Red Sox earned their latest victory on Wednesday afternoon in Minnesota, winning the first game of a doubleheader 3-2 in a seven-inning affair.

Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs over five innings, allowing five hits with no walks while striking out three batters and improving to 2-1 on the year. Matt Barnes earned his second save of the season, while keeping his ERA at a pristine 0.00.

The win was the 200th in Alex Cora’s managerial career, with all of those wins coming for the Red Sox since 2018.

The Red Sox opened up a 3-0 lead in the second inning with four singles and a throwing error by pitcher Kenta Maeda. Hunter Renfroe delivered an RBI single, scoring Marwin Gonzalez, who had led off with a single and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. After a Francy Cordero single moved Renfroe to second, Kevin Plawecki laid down a bunt. Maeda threw wildly to third base, allowing Renfroe to score and Cordero to advance to third. Christian Arroyo then singled to score another run for Boston.

The Twins cut that lead to just one run when Jorge Polanco delivered a one-out, two-run single back up the middle in the bottom of the third inning. Ryan Jeffers and JT Riddle had singled to start the frame for the home team.

With the score still at 3-2 in the sixth, Alex Cora called upon Darwinzon Hernandez. The left-hander retired the Twins in order, inducing three flyouts.

The Red Sox had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh, but Kiké Hernandez popped out to second base and Plawecki popped out in foul ground to the first base side to end the inning without scoring.

Matt Barnes entered the game for the bottom of the seventh, looking to secure his second save of the season. He started the inning by walking Jake Cave on a full count. After Ryan Jeffers struck out swinging, Cave stole second with pinch-hitter Miguel Sano at the plate. Sano nearly delivered a game-tying double, but his hot shot to left field landed about a foot outside the foul line. Barnes then retired Sano with a swinging strikeout on a 97 mph fastball.

Luis Arraez sent a sharp line drive to shallow left field with two outs, but Alex Verdugo made a diving catch while charging toward the infield to end the inning and the game.

The Red Sox and Twins were playing a doubleheader on Wednesday after Monday’s game was postponed in the wake of the shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, a city just outside of Minneapolis.

Boston improved to 8-3 with the win, having not lost since getting swept by the Orioles in the opening series of the year.