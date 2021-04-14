BOSTON (CBS) — Professional lacrosse is returning to Gillette Stadium, with a former Patriots wide receiver in tow. The Premier Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that it will kick off its 2021 season at Gillette Stadium in June.

The five-game slate begins on June 4, and will include a primetime matchup between Cannons LC and Redwoods under the lights at Gillette. Former New England receiver Chris Hogan, who retired from the NFL this offseason, was signed by the Cannons earlier this month.

The opening slate for the PLL will go from June 4-6, and will mark the second time the league will start its season at the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

“There’s no better location to kick off our 2021 tour than Gillette Stadium,” said PLL Co-Founder and CMO Paul Rabil. “Our inaugural weekend in 2019 was a huge success. The fans in New England are passionate, and the Patriots organization is exceptional.”

After the Cannons and Redwoods have their own version of “Friday Night Lights,” fans will be treated to a championship rematch between Whipsnakes LC and Chaos LC on Saturday, followed by Archers LC taking on Atlas LC. On Sunday afternoon, Cannons LC will return to the field against Waterdogs LC, and the weekend will be capped off with a matchup between Chrome LC and Redwoods LC.

The PLL is a tour-based model featuring eight teams and the world’s best lacrosse players. The league recently announced a merger with Major League Lacrosse, leading to the addition of the PLL’s eighth lacrosse club, Cannons LC.

The PLL played its inaugural weekend at Gillette Stadium in 2019. The Stadium has also hosted five NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships since 2008 and holds the NCAA Men’s Division I Championship attendance record of 48,970 back in 2008. Gillette was recently awarded the 2025 and 2026 NCAA Men’s and Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championships.