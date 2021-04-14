MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Twelve-year-old Levi Locke is focused on perfecting his pitching skills for this summer’s season. “I just want to get out there and play I didn’t really care about the vaccine,” Levi said.

Levi, like all his teammates on the New Hampshire Bobcats, are not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and it is still unclear when kids under 16 will be.

Because Levi and his friends will not be vaccinated by August, they are not allowed to play at the Cooperstown Dreams Park in New York.

“I’m bummed I was looking forward to the experience this year,” Levi said.

Cooperstown Dreams Park is requiring everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated and they have to prove it to get in.

The organization says: “Our plan is the only responsible course of action at this time to prevent the possibility of a camp shutdown and displacement of families due to COVID-19. This will ensure the necessary key elements of family participation, camper interaction and safe visits to the Cooperstown area.”

“We were pretty disappointed. We didn’t understand it,” said Jessica Locke.

The policy has Levi’s mom Jessica scratching her head.

“It’s very difficult to explain to your kid that you can’t go do this thing you’ve been dreaming of because of a rule they want you to keep, that we couldn’t do even if we wanted to for you,” said Locke.

The Bobcats are pulling out of this summer’s event and will be eventually getting their money back, but parents are still on the hook for hotel costs.

“Some are getting 90% of their money back. Some of them aren’t getting the deposit back. Some of them are getting credits so that’s a tough one for the parents,” said Kevin Gray, Bobcats President and General Manager.

The Bobcats are planning a trip somewhere else, but it just won’t be the same for Levi.

“I’ve been dreaming of Cooperstown,” said Levi Locke.