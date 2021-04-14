BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A Gloucester man has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat a fellow inmate to death at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater.
Police were called to the center Tuesday evening, where they found Scott Wonoski, 43, of Worcester unresponsive and bleeding in a bathroom. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead.
According to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, video surveillance showed Robinson beating the victim.
Michael Robinson, 42, was arraigned on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, shod foot, Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.