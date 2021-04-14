BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,004 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state has is now 624,666. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,082.
There were 114,256 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.39%.
There are 711 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 159 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 35,786 active cases in Massachusetts.