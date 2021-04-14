BOSTON (CBS) – The owner of a Lynn tax preparation company is facing more than $135,000 in fines after she is accused of prohibiting employees and customers from wearing masks and refusing to implement COVID protocols.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Ariana Murrell-Rosario for “willfully failing to develop and implement measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Murrell-Sosario is the owner of Liberty Tax Service.

OSHA began an inspection on March 17 after a referral from the Division of Labor Standards.

An inspection found that the company stopped employees and customers from weraring masks, despite a mandate in the state.

Employees were also required to work within six feet of each and customers other for multiple hours while not wearing masks.

According to OSHA, Liberty Tax also had inadequate ventilation and failed to put other controls in place such as physical barriers, employee screenings and enhanced cleaning.

The company has 15 days to appeal its fines, which total $136,532

“This employer’s willful refusal to implement basic safeguards places her employees at an increased risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus,” said OSHA regional administrator Galen. “Stopping the spread of this virus requires business’ support in implementing COVID-19 Prevention Programs, and ensuring that staff and customers wear face coverings and maintain physical distance from each other.”