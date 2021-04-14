Premier Lacrosse League Will Kick Off 2021 Season At Gillette StadiumProfessional lacrosse is returning to Gillette Stadium, with a former Patriots wide receiver in tow. The Premier Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that it will kick off its 2021 season at Gillette Stadium in June.

LeSean McCoy Can't Believe The Julian Edelman Hall Of Fame Debate ... And Also Slightly Inflates His Own HOF CredentialsLeSean McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler and two time First Team All-Pro. He's a bit shocked to hear a Hall of Fame debate surrounding zero-time Pro Bowler and zero-time All-Pro Julian Edelman.

Superstar Racing Experience Names Broadcast Team For Debut Season On CBS: Allen Bestwick, Brad Daugherty, Lindsay Czarniak And Matt YocumThe Superstar Racing Experience's inaugural season begins on CBS on Saturday June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Josh McDaniels Part Of Patriots' Brass Attending Justin Fields' Second Pro DayQuarterback Justin Fields is holding his second pro day on Wednesday, and the Patriots will have quite the group on hand to see the potential Top 10 pick.

Aaron Rodgers Didn't Appreciate 'Jeopardy!' Contestants' Knowledge Of Celtics HistoryThe second week of Aaron Rodgers' guest-hosting of "Jeopardy!" is in full swing, and the Packers quarterback was not pleased with the contestants' sports knowledge on Tuesday night.