BOSTON (CBS) — Justin Fields is holding his second pro day on Wednesday, offering NFL teams another look at what the quarterback can do ahead of the NFL Draft later this month. The Patriots will be on hand for Wednesday’s showcase, and the team is sending the big guns to Columbus to look at the potential Top 10 pick.
Josh McDaniels will lead New England's flock in Ohio, and the Patriots' offensive coordinator will be joined by assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and national scout Matt Groh, according to SI's Albert Breer. When Fields held his first pro day last month, it was just scouting consultant Eliot Wolf and an area scout on hand for New England.
Even if Bill Belichick isn't part of New England's group this time around, the team is sending some of its top talent evaluators to take a closer look at Fields.
Columbus will be a popular spot for NFL teams on Wednesday, with the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons all sending scouting personnel to Fields' showcase.
There has been a lot of speculation about the Patriots potentially trading up to draft Fields, who had a spectacular season for Ohio State last year. He completed 70 percent of his passes for the Buckeyes and threw for 22 touchdowns, adding another five rushing scores in his eight games. Fields helped lead Ohio State to a win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semis, before the team fell to Alabama in the title game.