LOWELL (CBS) – With a pause in place for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, local clinics have been forced to shift operations.
The facility at Cross River Center in Lowell had to figure out how to replace 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and get their hands on other doses for Wednesday appointments.READ MORE: How Long After COVID Recovery Should I Get Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
The pause was put in place after six women reported a rare but severe clotting issue after taking the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. About 7 million people have received the vaccine.
“It was scary,” said Tasha Fernandez of Lowell when asked about her reaction to the Johnson & Johnson news. “I know the chances are low but it is still scary and concerning, so it definitely made me think twice.”READ MORE: Snow Coming To Western Massachusetts, Up To 6 Inches Early Friday
Anyone who was signed up for Wednesday’s clinic at the Cross River Center was still about to get vaccinated. The clinic was able to work with local partners in order to secure 1,000 Pfizer doses.
“We also have appointments that haven’t been released to the community yet that we are able to hold back in anticipation of an event like this,” said Amy Hoey, chief operation officer for Lowell General Hospital and Circle Health.
There were no cancellations at the clinic following the Johnson & Johnson pause.MORE NEWS: 'It May Take Several Weeks' For Newly Eligible Massachusetts Residents To Book COVID Vaccine Appointment, Baker Says
Everyone who got their first dose on Wednesday is scheduled to return on May 5 for their second shot.