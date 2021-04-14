Jaylen Brown Speaks Out On Recent 'Inhumane Events': 'I Got Nothing Basketball To Talk About'Jaylen Brown took Monday night as an opportunity to speak out against racial injustices in the United States.

Jayson Tatum Has Been Using An Inhaler Since Returning From Bout With COVIDJayson Tatum is starting to look like his old self, but the Celtics star still isn't all the way back from his bout with COVID-19.

Jayson Tatum Is Taking Over When It Matters Most For The CelticsCeltics star Jayson Tatum is shining the brightest that he has all season, and late Tuesday night, he lifted the Celtics to the team's fourth straight win.

Jayson Tatum Scores 32, Celtics Edge Trail Blazers For 4th Straight WinJayson Tatum scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final moments, and the Boston Celtics held off the Portland Trail Blazers 116-115.

Bruins Beat Sabres 3-2 In Shootout In Hall's DebutCharlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk scored in the shootout and the Bruins, with newcomer Taylor Hall, rebounded for a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.