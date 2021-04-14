BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum is starting to look like his old self, but the Celtics star still isn’t all the way back from his bout with COVID-19. He said that he’s getting there, but on Tuesday night, revealed to reporters that he has been using an inhaler before games since returning nearly three months ago.
Tatum said that he’s “very close” to getting back to 100 percent, and his play of late would indicate that. But he’s now using an inhaler for the first time in his life.READ MORE: Jaylen Brown Speaks Out On Recent 'Inhumane Events': 'I Got Nothing Basketball To Talk About'
“It’s a process. It takes a long time,” he said of his recovery. “I take an inhaler before the game since I tested positive. It helps open up my lungs. I never took an inhaler before so this is kind of different. But I feel better now than I did a month ago.”READ MORE: Jayson Tatum Is Taking Over When It Matters Most For The Celtics
Tatum tested positive on Jan. 9 and missed nearly three weeks. He returned to action on Jan. 26, but during his first few weeks back, mentioned how much of a struggle it was to regain his wind.
The 23-year-old said there is no timetable for when he would stop using the inhaler.MORE NEWS: Jayson Tatum Scores 32, Celtics Edge Trail Blazers For 4th Straight Win
“Just whenever I’m comfortable and don’t think I need it,” he said.