BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Jan writes, “If you had the Covid 19 and have recovered, how long do you have to wait to get the inoculations so you don’t end up with COVID again?

You have to wait until you’re out of the 10-day isolation period and you should be feeling better with no fever. You should definitely get vaccinated within 90 days of having COVID-19.

Bette writes, “Is it safe to share serving utensils during a dinner with fully vaccinated adults, not from the same household?

It is probably safe to share utensils with other fully vaccinated people in small gatherings.

Kyle writes, “I am scheduled for my second Pfizer vaccination and the next day I get my monthly blood draw for hemochromatosis. Should I reschedule the bloodwork?”

Getting a routine blood draw before or after getting vaccinated should not be a problem.

AA asks, “How long should I wait before scheduling my final Hepatitis B vaccine?”

You should space out the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines by at least 14 days.

Gayla writes, “I received my second Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday and then I got stung by a wasp on Thursday. Was wondering if I could take Benadryl for the wasp sting?”

Sure, you can take Benadryl the day after getting vaccinated if you need to. I just wouldn’t take allergy medication before getting vaccinated for the sole purpose of trying to prevent an allergic reaction to the vaccine.

Camille wants to know, “Should people with autoimmune diseases get the vaccine, or is it dangerous?”

I recently asked an immunologist about this and he said that they are recommending that the vast majority of their patients get vaccinated. But please consult your own physician(s).