Margaret says that her 38-year-old daughter just got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. She asks, “Are there any warning signs to watch for? I’m kind of a nervous wreck about it.”

Please don’t worry. There have only been six reported cases out of almost 7 million doses administered here in the U.S., so the risk is extremely small. Less than 1 in a million. You’re more likely to be struck by lightning. In fact, your risk of dying from COVID, even if you’re young, is many times greater than your risk of getting a blood clot from the J&J vaccine. But if your daughter develops shortness of breath, severe belly pain, swelling/redness in her calves or a severe headache, she needs to go to the nearest emergency room.

Joann on Facebook writes, “I am a 60-year-old woman who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 9. Should I be concerned that I can acquire the rare blood clot condition?”

No. You should not be worried. For a number of reasons. First of all, you’re more than a month out from your J&J vaccine. These clots have been observed within 2 weeks of getting vaccinated. They also were only observed in people under the age of 48. And like I mentioned, the risk is less than 1 in a million.

Judy on Facebook writes, “I’m beside myself with worry. My son just got the J&J vaccine Sunday and is feeling lousy with chills and a headache, as expected. Should I be concerned for him?”

No. Don’t worry. Right now, the phenomenon appears to affect young women more than young men. And a headache is incredibly common after any of the COVID-19 vaccines. But as always, if your son is having a severe headache or the worst headache of his life, he should be seen right away.

We have another question from Facebook. Sherri writes, “I took Aleve and Tylenol about 3 hours before my Moderna vaccine. Will it still protect me? I took it for knee pain not thinking.”

Don’t worry. We don’t advise people to take over-the-counter pain medication before getting vaccinated for the sole purpose of preventing side effects, but if you inadvertently took it or needed to take it for a medical condition, that should be fine. It is unlikely to significantly blunt the effects of the vaccine.