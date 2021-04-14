CHICOPEE (CBS) – Chicopee police discovered a body in the Connecticut River on Wednesday morning while searching for a boy who has been missing since February.
Police found the victim in the water between the North End and Memorial bridges. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Eleven-year-old Aiden Blanchard, of Chicopee, was last seen on Feb. 5 walking toward the Medina Street boat ramp. Authorities have said previously that all evidence suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing, and foul play is not suspected at this time.