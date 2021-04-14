BOSTON (CBS) – Food and Wine magazine says some of the best chocolate shops in the country are right here in Massachusetts. The April edition highlighted the 50 best chocolate makers in America, and four Bay State shops made the cut.
Recognized for their sweet creations were:
EH Chocolatier, Cambridge: “This woman-owned operation finds a sweet balance with delicate vegan meltaways that will seduce very nearly any skeptic.”
Taza Chocolate, Somerville: “Mexican-style chocolate discs—100% organic—are some of the finest around, making for a memorable drinking chocolate experience.”
Chequesett Chocolate, North Truro: “Their white chocolate, infused with lemon and thyme, does a great deal of heavy lifting for the much-misunderstood style.”
Goodnow Farms, Sudbury: “Subtle notes of apple cider, maple syrup, and rye whiskey give the obsessively sourced, delicately flavored bars… a distinct sense of place.”