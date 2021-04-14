HOPKINTON (CBS) – Three 1-800-Got-Junk workers who are used to lending a helping hand actually saved a man who ended up pinned under a car in Hopkinton.

As Jayden Aponte, Marcos Santiago and Matt Pace pulled up to the parking lot at their facility on South Street Sunday evening, they heard a loud bang and someone screaming for help.

A 27-year-old man was trying to fix his exhaust pipe when the jack gave way, and the car crushed his face.

“I saw his legs kind of moving and that’s when we realized the car had fell on top of him,” Santiago told WBZ-TV. “We all ran over there and the first thing we did was just grab underneath the car and lifted it – enough for him to be able to turn around and come out (from under) the car.”

“People say adrenaline is rushing through you and you get an insane amount of strength. It’s true,” Pace said.

“I took my Junk shirt off, I handed my shirt to him. I told him just make sure he keeps pressure on the place – it was really bloody,” Aponte said.

“He was more in shock. The only thing he kept asking was how does his face look,” Santiago said.

An ambulance was there in minutes and rushed the man, who didn’t want to be identified, to the hospital.

He told WBZ in an email he had surgery on his face and is thankful for the men who saved his life.

“Was it not for your swift and timely response to my cry for help I would have been stuck under that car much longer and who knows what could have happened if I wasn’t rescued on time?” he wrote.

“I deeply appreciate you all, words really cannot be sufficient to express my gratitude toward this heroic act,” he said, adding, “Because of you all, I am on a swifter road to recovery and I can’t wait to thank you all personally.”

“I more consider us as people in the right spot at the right time.” Aponte said.