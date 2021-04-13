RANDOLPH (CBS) – A group of Randolph Police officers teamed up to purchase a violin and a year’s worth of lessons in an effort to help cheer up an 8-year-old girl they met while responding to a call.

Sgt. Daniel Zaiter, Officer Rich Lucey and Officer Shawn Palmer met 8-year-old Kristen recently while responding to an incident. Police did not release specific details about the call, but said that while trying to comfort Kristen, the officers learned she used to play the ukulele and one day hoped to learn violin.

Hoping to brighten Kristen’s day, the officer decided to buy her a violin. They sought donations from other members in the department, and within days raised enough to purchase the instrument along with a year of lessons at Stoughton Music Center.

Late last month, police picked Kristen and her grandmother up, and brought them to the police station where the

“I’m incredibly proud of these officers and the department as a whole,” Police Chief Anthony Marag said. “This is the side of policing people often don’t see. These are officers that care deeply about their community and want to make a positive impact. This young girl was going through a tough time and our officers went out of their way to try to help her. Seeing Kristen’s reaction is a reminder of why we serve.”

Police hope this isn’t the last time they get the chance to visit with the aspiring musician.

“We hope Kristen will come back and play for us after she’s had a few lessons,” Marag said.