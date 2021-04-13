BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey ordered the release of internal affairs documents “as soon as possible” related to former Boston police officer and union chief Patrick Rose, who was allowed to stay on the force despite accusations child abuse allegations in the 1990s.

Rose, 66, a retired officer and the one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, was initially charged last August when a father and his teenage daughter reported that the girl had been repeatedly molested by Rose from age 7 through 12.

“An alleged child molester was allowed to remain on the police force and rise through the ranks of the Patrolmen’s Union for two decades,” Janey said. “As a mother and as a grandmother I was heartbroken and angry to learn nothing was done to keep Mr. Rose away from children, or to terminate him, for that matter, after serious charges were found to be credible by a BPD Internal Affairs probe in 1995. As mayor, the likes of Patrick Rose will not be protected on my watch.”

Victims of the alleged assaults will be redacted in internal affairs documents that are expected to be released by the end of the week. Janey said “transparency cannot wait any longer.”

Janey said her administration is “doubling down” on efforts to fund the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency (OPAT). On Wednesday, Janey will submit a Fiscal Year 2022 budget that allocates $1 million to create the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency (OPAT).

Stephanie Everett has been named executive director of OPAT.

Janey said her budget proposal “dramatically reduces” police overtime expenses. It also will expand the police cadet program by 50%, which she said will remove barriers for candidates of color and create an “inclusive pipeline of talent.”

As a result, Janey said 20 “new, diverse officers” will be added to the Boston Police Department.

“As mayor, I will lead a new era of policing, transparency and accountability. I’m dedicated to ensuring safety, healing, and justice for every resident in all of our neighborhoods,” Janey said.