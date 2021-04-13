BOSTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden and other lawmakers paid respects to Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, who lied in honor at the U.S Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Evans, a Massachusetts native, was killed in the line of duty during an attack at the Capitol on April 2.
At one point the president spoke directly to Evans’s family. “He’s still with you. He’s still in your heart,” Biden said. “Your son, your husband, your brother, your dad was a hero.”READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Pause ‘Will Not Slow Down New Hampshire,’ Gov. Sununu Says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “To Billy’s beloved children, Logan, Abigail, I want you to know that we are forever indebted to your dad. We will remember his sacrifice and your sacrifice forever.”
Evans grew up in North Adams. He was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police and a father of two. Friends remembered him as the prankster of the bunch, always cracking a joke and making people in any room laugh.READ MORE: Lynn Police To Begin Wearing Body Cameras
“He was always happy, always laughing, just that kind of person,” said Evans’ college roommate Matt Derry.
A Washington D.C. medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head after he was hit by a car, according to CBS Baltimore.
Flags in Massachusetts are at half-staff Tuesday to honor Evans as well.MORE NEWS: FDA, CDC Call For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause To Investigate Rare Blood Clots
The flag order is directed at state-owned or control buildings and main buildings for public institutions, like town halls.