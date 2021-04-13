CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden and other lawmakers paid respects to Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, who lied in honor at the U.S Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. Evans, a Massachusetts native, was killed in the line of duty during an attack at the Capitol on April 2.

At one point the president spoke directly to Evans’s family. “He’s still with you. He’s still in your heart,” Biden said. “Your son, your husband, your brother, your dad was a hero.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “To Billy’s beloved children, Logan, Abigail, I want you to know that we are forever indebted to your dad. We will remember his sacrifice and your sacrifice forever.”

US President Joe Biden presents a challenge coin to Logan Evans, son of slain US Capitol Police officer William Billy Evans at a ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on April 13, 2021, as Abigail Evans(2ndR), and mother Shannon Terranova(R) look on, at the US Capitol on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. – A policeman was killed and another wounded after a man rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after a mob insurrection at Congress. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / POOL / AFP) (Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Evans grew up in North Adams. He was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police and a father of two. Friends remembered him as the prankster of the bunch, always cracking a joke and making people in any room laugh.

“He was always happy, always laughing, just that kind of person,” said Evans’ college roommate Matt Derry.

A Washington D.C. medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head after he was hit by a car, according to CBS Baltimore.

Flags in Massachusetts are at half-staff Tuesday to honor Evans as well.

The flag order is directed at state-owned or control buildings and main buildings for public institutions, like town halls.

