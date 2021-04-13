LYNN (CBS) — Police in Lynn will start wearing body cameras on Tuesday.
The body camera program is an effort to increase transparency and accountability between police and residents in the community.
"I believe the body worn cameras will show the high standards to which the officers of the Lynn Police Department hold themselves," said Interim Police Chief Lenny Desmarais in a statement earlier this month.
Officers on the day shift will be the first to receive the cameras. The night shift will get them on April 20 and the morning shift will get them on April 27.