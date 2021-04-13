BOSTON (CBS) – Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had plenty of praise for Julian Edelman after the Patriots receiver announced his retirement Monday.

Brady and Edelman won three Super Bowls together with the Patriots and also became close friends during their time together in Foxboro.

“On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

“You never lost that chip on your shoulder. You never let anyone define you as a person or player. You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up. You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be.”

Brady ended the tribute, writing, “You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next!”