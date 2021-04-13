METHUEN (CBS) – A COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday in Methuen was canceled after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The pause comes after six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot in women who have received the single dose vaccine. None of the cases are in Massachusetts.
Methuen was scheduled to give out more than 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines Tuesday.
The city said it will not allow the clinic to give Johnson & Johnson shots until the pause is lifted.
A vaccine clinic will be held Friday as scheduled in Methuen for people receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, which has not reported any clotting issues.
Anyone who was scheduled to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Tuesday clinic will have their appointment rescheduled at a later date.
Anyone who was scheduled to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Tuesday clinic will have their appointment rescheduled at a later date.

For more information, call the mayor's office at (978) 9830-8505.
According to state data released Monday, 181,034 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts. The state’s Department of Public Health said it is “notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately.”