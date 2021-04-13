BOSTON (CBS) — Des Linden, the 2018 Boston Marathon champion, set a new world record on Tuesday. Linden broke the previous record for fastest 50K at an incredible time of 2:59:54 in Oregon.
Making the feat even more impressive is that Tuesday was Linden’s first ultra-distance event of her running career. The 37-year-old broke the previous world record by more seven minutes, besting the 3:07:20 by Aly Dixon in the 2019 50K world championships.READ MORE: 'He Was My Motor, I Was His Heart': Rick Hoyt Remembers Father, Boston Marathon Icon
Linden also became the first woman to complete a 50K in under three hours.
WORLD BEST 50K for @des_linden today!!!
2:59:54 🏃🏽♀️
— Boston Marathon Pro (@BostonMar_Pro) April 13, 2021
Linden has many highlights during her running career, but winning a rain-soaked 2018 Boston Marathon is atop her list. She ran that race in 2:39:54 on a rainy and windy day in Boston. On Tuesday, she hit the 26.2 mark at 2:31:12.