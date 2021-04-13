BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins don’t have their No. 1 goaltender back. Not yet at least. They’re hoping that changes quickly.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that while Tuukka Rask isn’t quite yet ready to return, the team is hopeful that he can start on Thursday night against the Islanders.
“We’re hoping for Thursday. That was the plan. We’ve got four games this week, get him in a couple of them. When we left the rink on Sunday morning, he had a good skate with the guys that weren’t playing. Monday being a day off, we knew that today would be probably not the day, probably closer to Thursday. We’ll get him back on the ice tomorrow, get him a little more live action. That’s where he’s trending.”
Rask has been out since March 25, which was his first game back after missing the previous two-plus weeks. The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and he has a .907 save percentage and 2.40 GAA in 15 starts this season.