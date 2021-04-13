MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former President Barack Obama is calling the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center “yet another senseless tragedy.”

On Tuesday, Obama released a statement on Twitter, saying that Michelle Obama and he “grieve alongside the Wright family for their loss.”

Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police. It’s important to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but this is also a reminder of just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country. pic.twitter.com/sgcbRjlApr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 13, 2021

Obama says the shooting is a reminder of “how badly” policing and public safety need to be reimagined.

Here’s Obama’s statement in full:

Our hearts are heavy over yet another shooting of a Black man, Daunte Wright, at the hands of police. The fact that this could happen even as the city of Minneapolis is going through the trial of Derek Chauvin and reliving the heart-wrenching murder of George Floyd indicates not just how important it is to conduct a full and transparent investigation, but also just how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety in this country.

Michelle and I grieve alongside the Wright family for their loss. We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy. And we will continue to work with all fair-minded Americans to confront historical inequities and bring about nationwide changes that are so long overdue. If you want to help, you can learn about the issues, connect with local and national organizations, find resources on trauma and mental health, and take action here.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop on Sunday. The city’s police chief said the officer, identified as Kim Potter, meant to use her Taser on Wright but accidentally shot him.

Authorities say 40 people were arrested in the second night of protests following Wright’s shooting. The shooting, which occurred just miles from where George Floyd died in police custody, has sparked protests in the Twin Cities and in other parts of the country, including Portland, Oregon.