BOSTON (AP) — A downtown Boston movie theater that opened just months before the coronavirus pandemic took hold has apparently closed for good.
ArcLight Cinemas said Monday that it won’t reopen its theaters, which include a 15-screen location at the Hub on Causeway next to TD Garden, The Boston Globe reported.READ MORE: 'Incredibly Rare Side Effect': Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Paul Sax Explains Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause
The California-based company said in a statement on its website that it “does not have a viable way forward,” and would not reopen its theaters, which have been shut for more than a year now. The Boston location opened in November 2019.READ MORE: NTSB: Pilot Error Likely Caused Vintage Bomber's Crash That Killed 7 In Connecticut
It’s the second premium movie house to close downtown Boston in a month, following the ShowPlace Icon in the Seaport in March.MORE NEWS: Janey Orders Release Of Boston Police Files On Patrick Rose, Devotes $1M To Office Of Police Accountability
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)