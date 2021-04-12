WAREHAM (CBS) – A freight train engineer was shot with a pellet or BB gun Monday in Wareham. The Massachusetts Coastal Railroad said its train was traveling through Wareham when the engineer was hit in the arm at about 10:24 a.m.
Police said no charges have been filed and they are not sure if it was intentional or an accident.
The engineer was taken to Tobey Hospital to be treated.
Chris Podgurski, the president of the Massachusetts Coastal Railroad, said the incident could have been even worse.
"If it got him in an eye, or anywhere near the face it could have been a real bad thing," Podgurski said. "It was a real lucky shot, apparently, the train was moving, he was probably going south about maybe 20-25 miles an hour."
Police have identified three people in the area at the time, but no arrests have been made.