BOSTON (CBS) – Taylor Hall is reportedly coming to the Boston Bruins.
According to multiple reports Monday, the 2018 NHL MVP is being traded by the Buffalo Sabres along with Curtis Lazar to the Bruins for Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick.
Confirming. Hall and Lazar to Boston for Bjork and 2nd round draft pick.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021
Hall was the top overall pick by Edmonton in the 2010 draft, just ahead of Tyler Seguin who went to the Bruins. He played six seasons with the Oilers before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2016. He spent three-and-a-half seasons there and won the MVP in 2018 before being traded again in the 2019-20 season to Arizona. A free agent heading into this season, he signed a one-year deal with Buffalo, but only has 2 goals and 17 assists in 37 games for the Sabres.
#NHLBruins https://t.co/EOCbYkYbMC
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 12, 2021
The Bruins are currently in fourth place in the East Division.
In a separate trade, the Bruins also picked up defenseman Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators for a third-round draft pick.