BOSTON (CBS) — Monday afternoon’s game between the Red Sox and Twins have been postponed.

The only early word on the postponement noted that the decision was not made due to weather. Within a half-hour, the Twins released a statement that said the game had been postponed “out of respect” for the fatal shooting that took place in Brooklyn Center — 11 miles from Target Field — on Sunday.

“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interest of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the Twins’ statement said. “The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials.”

The statement concluded: “The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”

The decision was made very close to game time, with fans showing up to Target Field in Minneapolis. Many fans could be seen departing the ballpark around the time that first pitch was scheduled, at 1:05 p.m. local time, while others remained in their seat for some time after the postponement was made. Pitchers for both teams — Martin Perez for Boston, and J.A. Happ for Minnesota — were warming up in their respective bullpens prior to the game, and players were warming up on the field as well.

The city of Minnesota has been on heightened alert for unrest in recent weeks, during the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Tensions were escalated Sunday and Monday after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said Monday that the shooting was an accident, and that the officer meant to fire her Taser but instead fired her handgun.

The Red Sox and Twins are scheduled to play three more matinee games this week, but the Twins have not made any announcement on those games yet.

The NHL also postponed the game scheduled between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, and the NBA postponed Monday night’s game scheduled between the Timberwolves and Nets in Minneapolis.