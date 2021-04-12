BOSTON (CBS) — If you enjoy watching baseball during the day, it’s time to rejoice. The Boston Red Sox are about to provide a whole lot of mid-afternoon action.
After playing afternoon games in Baltimore on Thursday and Sunday and an afternoon game on Wednesday at Fenway, the first-place Red Sox are in Minnesota on Monday to kick off a four-game series with the Twins. Monday's game will begin at 2:10 p.m. ET … as will Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's games.
Boston will be staying up late on Friday night to host the White Sox at Fenway Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
After that, though, it’ll be a 4:05 p.m. ET start on Saturday, a 1:10 p.m. start on Sunday, and of course, the famed 11:10 a.m. start on Monday for Patriots’ Day.
RED SOX UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, April 12: @ Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. ET
Tuesday, April 13: @ Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. ET
Wednesday, April 14: @ Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 15: @ Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. ET
Friday, April 16: vs. White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 17 vs. White Sox: 4:05 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 18 vs. White Sox: 1:10 p.m. ET
Monday, April 19 vs. White Sox: 11:10 a.m. ET
The Red Sox will get back to normal after that, as they won’t play a weekday matinee until their series finale against Detroit on May 6. But for the time being, there figures to be a whole lot of sunlight shining down on the Red Sox for the near future.