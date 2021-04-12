By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman’s career with the Patriots is over.

The team has terminated the 34-year-old’s contract, per the NFL’s transaction wire. The transaction list noted that the move was made with the “failed physical” designation.

Edelman dealt with a knee injury last season, which required a midseason procedure. He tried to return to the field before the end of the year but never got healthy enough to do so.

Last week, the Boston Herald reported that Edelman was “doubtful” to be able to play a full NFL season, due to the condition of his knee. That report indicated that “nothing can solve the underlying problem” with Edelman’s knee, and that despite his own desire to play next year, the decision for 2021 ultimately rested with the Patriots.

Edelman’s story in New England will go down as one of the most unique careers in NFL history. A college quarterback at Kent State, he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2009 draft by Bill Belichick and the Patriots, with the distinction that he was drafted as a receiver. (He caught one pass in college, for 11 yards.)

He returned a punt for a touchdown in his first preseason game — inspiring the infamous Belichick/Wes Welker/Wally Pipp moment — and earned a spot on the roster that summer. He ended up catching 37 passes for 359 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, while returning six punts and 11 kickoffs, averaging 10.5 yards on punt returns and 21.9 yards on kick returns. In the Patriots’ playoff loss at home to the Ravens, Edelman — filling in for an injured Welker — was the lone bright spot, as he he caught six passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

He played a minor role on offense in the next three seasons before becoming one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in 2013. He hit the 1,000-yard receiving mark that year for the first of three times in his career, while catching six touchdowns.

He contributed to a Super Bowl win in 2014, catching nine passes for 109 yards and the game-winning touchdown against Seattle to cap an incredible postseason run. (Edelman caught 26 passes for 281 yards in three games, while also throwing a now-legendary touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in the divisional round win over Baltimore.)

Two years later, he once again exploded in the playoffs with 21 receptions for 342 yards and a touchdown in three postseason games, also authoring one of the most memorable catches in Super Bowl history.

After missing the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL and missing the first four games of the 2018 season due to a PED suspension, Edelman proved plenty of doubters wrong when he turned in an outstanding season at age 32: 74 receptions, 850 yards, six touchdowns in 12 games played. In the playoffs, he caught 26 passes for 388 yards, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Rams.

All told, Edelman goes down as the NFL’s second-leading receiver of all time in the postseason with his 1,442 yards and 118 receptions, second in both categories to only Jerry Rice.

In Patriots’ history, he ranks second all time in receptions (620), fourth all time in receiving yards (6,822), and ninth in receiving touchdowns (36). He also is the franchise’s all-time leader with four punt returns for touchdowns, and he ranks third in franchise history in punt return yards (1,986).

He was also a perfect 6-for-6 as a passer in the regular season, compiling 128 passing yards and a touchdown, while completing one of his two playoff passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He compiled 413 rregular-season rushing yards and 81 more rushing yards and a touchdown in the postseason. And he filled in as a defensive back in the 2011 season, notably covering Anquan Boldin in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victory.

While a debilitating knee injury is never a welcome sight for anyone, it would be hard to look at Edelman’s Patriots career — from seventh-round unknown to one of the most important pieces in the second act of the Patriots dynasty — as anything but a rousing, extraordinary success.

Given everything we know about Edelman, one might feel inclined to assume that he will try to play in 2021 in some capacity, though there’s been no indication given either way on that just yet. ESPN’s Mike Reiss suggested on Twitter that this move could be a “precursor” to Edelman’s retirement, though.