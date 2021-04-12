LOWELL (CBS) — A mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic was parked at the Robinson Middle School in Lowell on Monday. The clinic is the first of its kind in the city.

“I feel blessed to be able to get one at this stage in the game. It’s been a long hard year,” resident August Chapman told WBZ-TV.

The city has partnered with A Yankee Line, Inc. and Purple Shield Alert to make the process of getting a vaccine as convenient as possible. The clinic’s first stop was in one of the city’s hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Yellow Yankee buses have been completely transformed from travel buses to vaccination centers equipped with proper spacing and refrigerators to store the vaccine.

“Each bus was made for 50 seats. We’ve reconfigured them, removed half the seats, and made six stations onboard for vaccinating,” explained Michael Coast of Yankee Line, Inc.

“They look like the Patriots buses,” said Chapman.

Those hitting this mobile vaccination clinic in #Lowell say it’s a success so far! @wbz 💉 You can make your appointment online at https://t.co/Ulq6tm608p or by phone 978-228-3019. pic.twitter.com/9Soil9gdKN — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 12, 2021

A total of 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out on Monday.

“We want the message out to all residents to know that please take advantage of these opportunities right in your neighborhood to protect you, protect your families, and finally kind of conquer this virus,” said City Manager Eileen Donoghue.

“Totally easy. I got here I checked in there was no wait. I was able to go right on the bus, I was processed in about two minutes and got the shot,” said resident Geoff Foster. “I just feel great. I feel like this is a huge step not just for me but for my family to be able to start moving us into healthier days ahead.”

The city is finalizing which neighborhood the clinic will visit next week.

To make an appointment, call 978-228-3019 or visit lowellma.gov/mobilevax.