BOSTON (CBS) — Before trading for former NHL MVP Taylor Hall late Sunday night, the Boston Bruins brought in some help for its blue line. Earlier Sunday, Boston acquired defenseman Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators.
It didn't cost Don Sweeney much, either, with Boston sending a 2022 third-round pick to Ottawa for Reilly.
Reilly, a 27-year-old lefty shot, is a solid puck-moving defender, tallying 19 assists in 40 games. That’s good for a career-best 19 points from Reilly, who averaged 18:36 minutes per game for Ottawa.
He'll be a welcome addition to Boston's defensive corps, which was down Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller in Sunday night's loss to the Capitals.
Reilly is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. In addition to the Senators, Reilly has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild.