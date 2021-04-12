BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,376 new confirmed COVID cases and 19 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state has is now 621,261. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,061.
There were 39,378 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.30%.
There are 699 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is an increase of one since Sunday. There are 162 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 36,775 active cases in Massachusetts.