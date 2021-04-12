MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police shut down streets and evacuated buildings Monday after a “suspicious device” was found at Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire. The device was later determined to be a hoax, police said.
The device was discovered just after noon on the Beech Street side of the high school.
The NH State Police Bomb Disposal Unit responded to the scene to examine the device and found it to be a hoax. Streets have since reopened in the area.
Police said an investigation into the hoax is underway.